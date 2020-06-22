Varun Dhawan Shares Hilarious 'Coronavirus Vs Solar Eclipse' Traffic Meme; See Pic

The nation experienced a rare celestial phenomenon yesterday, which led to a hilarious meme fest on social media and Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, too, jumped on the bandwagon. Varun Dhawan shared a collage picture of the traffic during the Coronavirus lockdown and the eclipse, which shows streets jam-packed with cars and vehicles amid the lockdown, while, during the eclipse, the streets were vacant. Take a look at the picture shared:

This comes after Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle to quote the words of CMO of Maharashtra, which stated that the Government will be compelled to reinforce the lockdown if the relaxations turn out to be risky. With the snippet of the tweet shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: 'there's no way if people don't understand'. The actor also grabbed the headlines when he donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry.

If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The president of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association, Ashok Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share a video message, thanking Varun Dhawan for his magnanimous contributions. Take a look:

@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ix03reYQgd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2020

Varun's projects

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwaa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

(Image credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

