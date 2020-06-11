Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan Quotes CMO's Words About Re-imposing Lockdown; Says 'There's No Other Way'

Varun Dhawan recently quoted CMO's words, which states about the re-lifting of the lockdown if it turns out to be risky. Read Varun's statement inside.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle to quote the words of CMO of Maharashtra, which stated that the Government will be compelled to reinforce the lockdown if the relaxations turn out to be risky. With the snippet of the tweet shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: “there’s no way if people don’t understand’.  Take a look at the picture:

Uddhav Thackeray

Varun Dhawan recently made it to the news when he donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry. If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The president of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association, Ashok Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share a video message, thanking Varun Dhawan for his magnanimous contributions. Take a look:

All about Unlock 1.0

As directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), India, on June 8, entered the first phase of unlocking the lockdown, which includes the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants and temples across the country starting in areas outside the Containment Zones. Recently, the Health Ministry issued the SOPs on preventive measures to be taken in these places to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

Varun's projects

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

