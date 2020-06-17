Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Making His Day As They Send Him An Adorable Gift

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently went on to thank his fans for brightening up his day. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a t-shirt that had a picture of him on it. The picture was gifted to him by fans and the pic on the t-shirt is a still from Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Coolie No. 1. The actor can be seen giving a quirky pose in the t-shirt wearing a red kurta and a cap. Along with Coolie No. 1 merchandise made by his fans, they also went on to write a sweet note to him. It read as “Love from all Varuniacs and biggest fan Roma.”

Varun Dhawan seems very happy seeing this lovely gesture by his fans. He soon went on to thank them. He wrote, “Thank you so much for sending this, really made my day.” Check out the post below.

This is not the first time; fans went on to treat the actor with such lovely surprises. Be it his birthday, upcoming films or anything fans always manage to cheer him up with their sweet gesture. And Varun Dhawan cannot keep calm as he soon goes out to thank them on his social media handle.

Apart from this appreciation post, Varun Dhawan recently shared the latest poster from Coolie No 1 on his Instagram handle. This new poster has a quirky twist. In the pic, not only does Varun Dhawan wear his famous Coolie No 1 cap, he wears a personal face mask as well. Along with the post, Varun Dhawan also promised his fans and movie buffs that his film, Coolie No 1 would be coming soon to entertain them all. Check out the new poster for Coolie No 1 below.

Coolie No 1's new release date after the COVID-19 pandemic

The film Coolie No. 1 was expected to hit the cinemas on May 01, 2020. However, the movie was unable to be released in theatres due to the current situation. As per recent reports, the film has got a new release date and is slated to hit the silver on October 02, 2020, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Javed Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

