Varun Dhawan Shares Memories Of Juhu Beach, Laments 'now We Can't Go Out' Amid Lockdown

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has been actively updating his social media account with his initiatives as well as advisories about the current crisis due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, the actor spoke candidly about the iconic Juhu beach as he shared a video of the empty tourist spot in the suburbs of Mumbai. He wrote, "Juhu beach 🏖. I have grown up here played spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can’t go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it.".

Have a look:

Bollywood actors have been leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the importance of the current national lockdown which has been implemented to reduce the curb the spread of the COVID-19. Urging his fans to stay indoors and maintain social distance, Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan had made a rap song for his followers and shared the video on his social media account.

The actor shared the short video which also has snips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation announcing the 21-day lockdown amid the growing cases of coronavirus in the country. Varun has tried to warn the citizens about the repercussions of not following the lockdown in a hilarious yet relevant manner. He can be heard saying 'Janta curfew rocks' in the midst of the message he has tried to convey in the video.

Have a look:

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor will be seen next in his home production Coolie No.1 opposite Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan. He has also committed to collaborating with Sriram Raghavan for the second time in a biopic of military officer Arun Khetarpal.

