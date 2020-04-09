Varun Dhawan To Judge Flipkart's Online Talent Hunt Show 'Entertainer No.1' Amid Lockdown

Varun Dhawan is all set judge the first-ever online talent hunt show which will encourage the citizens of India to showcase their skills while staying at home during the lockdown. The first-of-its-kind show titled Entertainer No.1 is scheduled to launch on the Flipkart app on April 13. The show will feature people from all across the country participating in weekly challenges and will be judged over a period of 8 weeks in the quest to find India's most talented entertainers from home.

The unique reality show has Varun Dhawan as the judge. He has commended Flipkart's efforts during this difficult time for seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians and bringing in some much-needed positivity. The actor himself had posted an update through his social media account to announce his collaboration with Flipkart Video.

Have a look:

Varun Dhawan revealed in a recent interaction with the media that he has been looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India.

"Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills. What better way to do it than an easy upload on the Flipkart app. Given the unique format of the show, I'm looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can't wait to get on this entertaining roller-coaster ride that begins next week.", said Varun.

About participation in the show

Participants will be able to record their performance directly under the 'video' section on the app, with a large library of songs and dialogues to choose from. Open to all participants over 13 years of age, people can participate and showcase their talent by uploading their videos on the app. Minors are allowed to participate only under supervision. Over a period of 8 weeks, the show will consist of diverse weekly challenges and the most popular entries each week will move on to the next round, for a chance to win exciting cash prizes and gift vouchers.

