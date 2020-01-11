Varun Dhawan Gives More Than Selfies, Wins Hearts By Giving Roses To Fans At The Airport

While many B'town celebrities oblige fans by posing for selfies at the airport, Varun Dhawan came up with a totally different gesture and won many hearts. The actor who was returning from Jodhpur, as an expression of gratitude, distributed roses to fans who came to see him at the Mumbai airport.

Netizens couldn't stop but shower love after watching this and called him 'humble, sweet and an amazing person.'

This is not the first time Varun has done something special at the airport for his fans. Just a few days back, when the actor returned from his New Years' vacation with Natasha Dalal, 'Street Dancer 3D' co-star Nora Fatehi surprised Dhawan and the two danced with kids at the airport. He also asked the paparazzi to join him and groove on 'Garmi' song from the film.

About the film

Street Dancer 3D goes on floors on January 24 and fans are waiting for its release. Varun, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that he would want to inspire artists all around India with the film. The actor also said that the entire cast and crew of the film have put in tremendous efforts to showcase the dance performances on the screen. The movie is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

