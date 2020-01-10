Varun Dhawan Spends Two 'magical' Days With Indian Air Force, Calls It 'best Experience'

Varun Dhawan has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming dance drama film Street Dancer 3D in different cities in the country. The Student Of The Year actor who has been in Jodhpur, Rajasthan as part of the promotional tour for Street Dancer 3D, recently spent 2 days with the Indian Air Force stationed at Utarlai near Jodhpur. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and posted his thoughts on the experience along with a few photographs and also posted a picture of his welcome token through his Instagram story.

Take a look:

I have spent the most magical 2 days with the Indian airforce. This has been the best experience of my life. I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you 🙏 🇮🇳 jai Hind pic.twitter.com/5aJ3EMM9CS — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

During his promotional tour, the Badlapur actor also visited a local school in Jodhpur to meet the students and kids. In a video that is going viral, the kids can be seen going gaga over Varun's presence.

The clip sees a huge crowd of young students and kids from Jodhpur, willing to meet and dance with the ABCD 2 actor. Varun is also seen interacting with small kids and planning for a dance-off with them.

Take a look at the video:

About Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Remo D'Souza. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24 next year. Street Dancer 3D is based on India Pakistan rivalry in a dance battle. Take a look at the trailer here.

