Varun Dhawan Grooves To Ayushmann Khurrana's Song 'Naah Goriye', Calls It 'Footwork'

Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself on his official Instagram feed on July 19 in which the Coolie No. 1 actor can be seen rehearsing and grooving to the beats of Ayushmann Khurrana's hit song Naah Goriye. Varun is seen dancing with his partner, and there are many other people behind, who can be also seen in the clip.

Varun Dhawan captioned the post as, "Footwork." Dhawan's post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to talk about his indelible dancing skills. A fan said, "Nice work". Whereas another user wrote, "So smooth". Many showered the comments section with hearts.

Varun Dhawan's video:

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had also shared a boomerang video on his social media feed that sees him performing a backend. Varun Dhawan wrote, "#backbends for #happiness". The boomerang video features the song, From Time by Drake. Varun sported a bright orange tee with a pair of black yoga bottoms.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Varun Dhawan lent financial support to 200 Bollywood background dancers. The Street Dancer 3D actor transferred money into the accounts of artists who are badly affected due to the Coronavirus crisis. A group of dancers made a collective video, appealing to producers and stars for some help. As soon as Varun came to know about it, he reportedly transferred money into the accounts of as many as 200 background dancers.

What's next for Varun?

Varun was last in Remo Dsouza's directorial Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva. The actors were lauded for her impeccable dance performances in the film. Varun is now gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same title, which features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan. Earlier in February, Varun and Sara shared adorable pictures together and announced that they wrapped up shooting for Coolie No.1. The duo's pictures took the internet by storm. Fans shared excitement to watch the new pair on-screen.

