Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Or Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur, Better On Screen Duo?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have shared screen space in much-acclaimed films. While Bhumi and Ayushmann have shared the screen space in three movies, Shraddha and Aditya Roy have teamed up for two flicks. Here's a quick sneak peek into the stars' on-screen performance.

Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana first teamed up for the hit film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in the year 2015. The film received heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. The intriguing plot of the movie was lauded by fans. The film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to mint Rs 70 crores at the box office.

The duo's second project marked Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, helmed by R.S. Prasanna. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. The film was once again well-received by the critics and audience. Bhumi Pednekar and Khurrana starrer managed to mint in the moolah at the box office, with a total collection of Rs 64 crore.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana or Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen, better on-screen duo?

Their third film together is Bala, in 2019. The movie chronicles the story of how premature balding can have a stirring effect on a man's life. Bhumi Pednekar also plays a never-before-seen character in the film. According to reports, Amar Kaushik’s directorial managed to collect a whopping amount of Rs 171 crore at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film, Aashiqui 2 remains a massive hit even today, Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film chronicles an emotional love story between a renowned star, who eventually loses his stardom and a middle-class girl who suddenly becomes a star. As per reports, the movie churned Rs 81 crore at the box office.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Nushrat Bharucha; whose pleated skirt do you like better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur once again collaborated for Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu in 2017. The duo was lauded for their impeccable on-screen chemistry. However, reports say that the movie managed to collect Rs 41 crore at the box office. The song from the film titled The Humma Song hit the bullseye. The striking number has hit 274M views online.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana or Raveena Tandon-Govinda: Better on-screen pair?

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Kareena Kapoor-Ajay Devgn, Better On-Screen Duo?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.