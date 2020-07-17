Varun Dhawan Posts Reel Video On Drake's Song 'From Time', Makes Fan Go All Hearts

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a boomerang video on his social media feed, in which he was seen performing a backend. Opting for a casual avatar, Varun was sporting an orange t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black yoga bottoms. Keeping his caption short, Varun Dhawan wrote, "#backbends for #happiness (sic)". The boomerang video also featured a song, From Time by Drake. As soon as he shared the video on his wall, many of his fans showered love on him and flooded the comments section with hearts emoticon. Scroll down to take a look.

Varun Dhawan performs backbend

Here is how Varun Dhawan's fans reacted to backends video:

It seems like Varun Dhawan is in the mood to treat his fans by giving a sneak peek into his playlist. A couple of days back, Dhawan took to the story session of Instagram and shared a video, wherein he was seen stirring a cup of coffee. One could hear the popular track, Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Canadian singer Powfu playing in the video.

Apart from giving a sneak peek into his playlist, the actor has often used the lyrics of Hindi songs for the caption of his posts. Most recently, when monsoon arrived, the Kalank actor shared a throwback picture of him. The caption of his post read, "Saavan ka mahina".

Varun Dhawan's projects

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres in January 2020.

