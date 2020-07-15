Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Most Favourite Character So Far, Details Inside

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday night indulged in the 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. Fans gushed to ask the Chhapaak actor several questions. Amid the session, a user questioned Deepika about her favourite character. The question penned by the user read, "From the characters you've played so far, which one is your favourite?" As soon as Deepika caught a glimpse of the question, she posted a still of herself from her film Piku and mentioned her favourite character as 'Piku'.

Through the session, Deepika Padukone also revealed that the first thing to do on her bucket list post lockdown is to visit her parents and sister in Bangalore. When a fan questioned her about having any 'weird talents', the Padmaavat star replied that her husband Ranveer Singh or her sister Anisha Padukone would be the best people to answer the question. Deepika assured that they have quite a few to share. Deepika penned 'dishonesty' as her pet peeves and posted the song Aint No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell when questioned about the last track on her playlist.

Deepika Padukone in Piku

The 2015 film Piku starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan traces the story of stubborn Bengali architect and her relationship with her father suffering from chronic constipation. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie chronicles the tale of how Piku (Deepika) and her father's (Bashkor Banerjee) life changes after they meet Rana (Irrfan) a businessman, who enlightens a ray of hope and helps Bashkor learn the simple joys of life. Rana also helps Bashkor understand his daughter's efforts towards his healthy living. Deepika's simple character of a young woman won a million hearts. The film remains fresh in the hearts of fans and the songs from Piku like Bezubaan, Teri Meri Baatein managed to strike the right chord.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her upcoming flick 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She will be seen playing the role of Ranveer's wife in the film. 83 chronicles the glorious moment of India when Kapil Dev and his team lifted the world cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, among others.

