Varun Dhawan Grooves To Street Dancer 3D's 'Muqabla' With A Postman, Watch Video

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the release of his much-anticipated upcoming film titled Street Dancer 3D. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the movie stars a power-packed cast- Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande amongst others.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are currently on a full-fledged promotional spree and their adorable chemistry has been creating headlines. He is popularly known for his energetic charisma and was recently seen dancing to the tunes of the peppy number Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D.

Varun Dhawan matches steps with a postman on Muqabla song during Street Dancer 3D promotions

With all the back-to-back fascinating promos, videos and selfies of the Street Dancer 3D cast, fans are intrigued to watch the movie. Not to miss the lively dance numbers from the film that have created quite a stir amongst the audience.

The song tilted Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D has received immense love and has hit 101 million views online.

On January 13, a video of Varun matching steps with a postman on Muqabla got the internet talking. The actor is happily seen shaking a leg with the postman and later is seen thanking and hugging him. Donning a white printed tee and a black jacket, he is also accompanied by co-star Shraddha Kapoor, who looks chic in a grey formal jacket. Watch the video here:

Street Dancer 3D goes on floors on January 24 and fans are waiting for its release. The movie is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

Earlier this week, Varun shared a video of Dua Karo song on his Instagram, calling it his favourite song from the movie. In the caption, he also thanked the artists and the producers involved in making the song a reality. See post:

