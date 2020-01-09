Varun Dhawan Shares His Favorite Song From His Upcoming Film 'Street Dancer 3D'

The much-awaited film Street Dancer 3D is all set to make noise upon its release. The film has a stellar ensemble cast and is known to deliver amazing performances from their past ABCD films. Recently, the lead actor of the film Varun Dhawan shared an interesting post on his Instagram and thus revealed a new song from the film.

Varun's fav song from Street Dancer 3D?

The song titled Dua Karo is voiced by Arjit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin Jigar. It is an emotional song which starts off with a misunderstanding. Aparshakti Khurana and Varun in the video are seen having a brawl in the video on a bus.

Soon after we see Varun having a quarrel with Dharmesh. The song has several such emotional moments in the video.

Source - Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun shared the video and called it his favourite song from the film. In the caption posted the Badlapur actor mentions that this is one of his favourite song from the film. He further goes on to thank the artists and the producers involved in making the song a reality.

Fans were quick to compare the song to Chunnar from ABCD 2. The song much like Dua Karo displays Varun channelling his rage and in a grim place throughout the whole video. The beats of the song keep you hooked to the rhythm in both cases.

The contemporary number is something that fans have shown appreciation for and in just a couple hours the video has crossed over 2 million views and is still growing.

Street dancer 3D goes on floors on January 24 and fans are extremely hyped about its release. Varun mentioned in an interview with a popular entertainment portal, that he would want to inspire artist all around India with the film.

The movie is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

