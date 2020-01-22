Varun Dhawan Gets The Groove Going With Baba Jackson, Calls Him The 'real Street Dancer'

Yuvraj Singh Parihar, also popularly known as Baba Jackson on TikTok, became an overnight star as several A-listers of Bollywood were floored by the lad's dance moves. It all started with a Twitter handle named Shash (@pokershash) shared a compilation of Baba Jackson's dance videos and posted it on Twitter by tagging Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva on the tweet writing, "Watch till the end. The last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous." Two days later, the War actor Hrithik Roshan retweeted the same tweet exclaiming, "Smoothest air walker I have seen. Who is this man ?" and went viral with over 10 lakh views within a day.

READ: Fan Writes To Varun Dhawan: "We've Suffered Enough", Actor Replies

Varun Dhawan grooves with Baba Jackson

And now, in a video posted by Varun Dhawan, the actor who has been promoting his film, Street Dancer 3D was seen shaking a leg with none other than Baba Jackson on the song Muqabla. While the video starts with the 'real street dancer' impressing viewers with his smooth moves, Dhawan and the entire cast of the film too soon join in. Watch the video below-

READ: Varun Dhawan Finds Younger Generation Better At Dancing Than Bollywood Actors

After Baba Jackson's video went viral, multiple actors like the Big B of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Remo D'Souza came out to support his talent by taking up to Twitter to express what they felt about his TikTok videos. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Parihar opened on getting an amazing response from Bollywood. He stated, "I would like to thank Hrithik Roshan. I still can't believe. I am getting an amazing response from Bollywood. Just with one comment by Amitabh Bachchan, my life completely changed."

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

READ: Baba Jackson Takes Over Bollywood With His Stellar Dance Moves On TikTok

READ: Meet Baba Jackson: 'Smoothest Airwalker' Hrithik Roshan & Many B'wood Stars Are In Awe Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.