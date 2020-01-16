Baba Jackson Takes Over Bollywood With His Stellar Dance Moves On TikTok

Yuvraj Singh Parihar, also popularly known as Baba Jackson on TikTok, became an overnight star as several A-listers of Bollywood were floored by the lad's dance moves. It all started with a Twitter handle named Shash (@pokershash) shared a compilation of Baba Jackson's dance videos and posted it on Twitter by tagging Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva on the tweet writing, "Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous." Two days later, the War actor Hrithik Roshan retweeted the same tweet exclaiming, "Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ?" and went viral with over 10 lakh views within a day. Ever since then, Yuvraj Singh Parihar a.k.a Baba Jackson's dance moves have been lauded by several other Bollywood biggies as they could not keep calm but go gaga over Baba Jackon's videos.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

Baba Jackson's startling dance moves take over Bollywood

Multiple actors like the Big B of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Remo D'Souza have come to support his talent by taking up to Twitter to express what they felt about his TikTok videos. In an exclusive interview with us, Parihar opened on getting amazing response from Bollywood.

He stated, "I would like to thank Hrithik Roshan. I still can't believe. I am getting amazing response from Bollywood. Just with one comment by Amitabh Bachchan, my life completely changed."

Check out some of the tweets of Bollywood celebrities below:

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

