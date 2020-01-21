Fan Writes To Varun Dhawan: "We've Suffered Enough", Actor Replies

Bollywood fandom is known to everyone. Fans can wait for hours to see their celebrity or even worship them, India has seen fans doing everything for their favourite stars. The importance of a fan club in today's day has grown tremendously. They devote considerable time and resources to support their favourite star. While sometimes the stars do oblige the fans and meet them, however, there are times when they don't.

In a recent instance, a big Varun Dhawan fan named 'MrsVarunDhawan' under the name 'Fatinaz13', took to her Twitter handle to pen a long note to the actor. The fan raised an issue of how Varun is not meeting his fans and it is difficult to get through him because his 'PR team' doesn't allow such activities.

She wrote: "You really have to organize a meet and greet for your fans wherever you go... it's not fair to go through all this as a fan just because your team doesn't allow/organise for such things. Fans and fan clubs admins work every day to support you and promote your films. We do everything for you because let's be real we'd do everything for you because we want to. But what do we get in return? NOTHING! ZERO!"

"As your fan I'm requesting you to speak to your team and let them connect to some admins of the biggest fan clubs at least for easier communication. It's been a difficult 7 years for your fans without such opportunities. We understand the complications that would come with this... but we can make this work," she added.

Varun Dhawan in response to her wrote: "I think I have met u guys before but if ul promise to behave I will dm me on Twitter and we can organize?" [sic]

Please take out some time to read this @Varun_dvn it's important that you do and understand this situation. We've suffered enough, it's time for a change now! I'm just gonna go ahead and speak out what every Varuniac wishes to say... please do read it! pic.twitter.com/omq7aitVqZ — MrsVarunDhawan♥ˢᵈ³ (@Fatinaz13) January 21, 2020

Fans React

Hi Varun, whatever @Fatinaz13 said is absolutely true and we appreciate you understanding and responding to this so much. What she has put across in the note is for the entire fandom, i hope you take it in the most positive note. We love you so much. — Cimone (@Ciiimonex) January 21, 2020

Bravo, finally someone came forward to speak on such issues, for which we always ask for, very well said @Fatinaz13. Can't see people crying, craving to meet our idol and it really hurts when deserving don't get a chance. Please go through this @Varun_dvn ❤️ — SAURAßH SINGH (@itzSaurabh786) January 21, 2020

