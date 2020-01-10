Varun Dhawan Voices His Opinion On #BoycottChhapaak Row, Backs Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University caused a firestorm, leaving social media sharply divided. Minutes after pictures of the actress with JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh surfaced, #BoycottChhapaak started trending on Twitter. Sources have also claimed that the reason Padukone attended the Left-dominated JNU student's Union was to promote her film, Chhapaak, that released on January 10.

Dhawan backs Deepika Padukone

Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities rushing to Padukone's support after her visit to JNU, Varun Dhawan dished out an example claiming that when his film Diwale was to release, select groups screamed 'Boycott', and the same pattern was followed for Padukone's previous release, Padmaavat. Claiming that these are just 'tactics to scare', Dhawan stated that this is the sole reason that stops powerful businessmen from airing their opinion publicly as they don't want their businesses to be hurt.

On being asked to lend his opinion over the recent violent attacks at JNU, Dhawan being one of the select Bollywood A-listers who have condemned the attack stated that one cannot stay 'neutral' in this case, and one should condemn such attacks. While several film personalities like Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, and Richa Chaddha have been vocal in denouncing the attack, mainstream Bollywood has been largely silent.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam and Anil Kapoor have also voiced their opinions on the student protests over the January 5 violence at JNU campus in which students and faculty members were left injured after a group of masked miscreants armed with sticks and iron rods entered the campus.

Prior to this, Panga actress Kangana Ranaut spoke on the issue and said: "Both the sides have been injured. These gang wars are carried by highly volatile people. Should this be a national issue? I don't think so. They should all be taken under police custody and given chaar chaar jhapaad (should be slapped). These gundas (hooligans) are found in every classroom, union, every locality, please don't make it a national issue."

