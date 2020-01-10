Varun Dhawan Gets A Hearty Welcome By Kids In Jodhpur Ahead Of 'Street Dancer 3D', Watch

Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming dance drama titled Street Dancer 3D. The actor is currently busy with promotions of the film, with the entire cast. The film has an outstanding ensemble cast and is said to deliver amazing dance performances.

Fans of the actors are loving the trailer and are all geared up for the release of the film. Three songs from the film have been released and they include Muqabla, Garmi, Dua Karo and Illegal Weapon 2.0. Recently, Varun Dhawan was snapped at Jodhpur with cute kids while promoting his film.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Shares His Favorite Song From His Upcoming Film 'Street Dancer 3D'

Varun Dhawan dances with kids in Jodhpur

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D. During his promotional tour, the Student Of The Year actor visited a local school in Jodhpur to meet the students and kids.

In a video that is going viral, the kids are seen going gaga over Varun's presence. The clip sees a huge crowd of young students and kids from Jodhpur, willing to meet and dance with Varun. In the video, Varun is also seen interacting with small kids and planning for a dance-off with them.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Faced THIS Challenge While Prepping For 'Street Dancer 3D'

About Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Remo D'Souza. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24 next year. Street Dancer 3D is based on India Pakistan rivalry in a dance battle. Check out the trailer.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's new movie song 'Dua Karo' from 'Street Dancer 3D' is out

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan has a cute 'Muqabla' with little girl during 'Street Dancer 3D' promotions

Promo Image Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.