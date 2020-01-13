Varun Dhawan In & As 'Mr. Lele' Cracks Up The Internet, Movie To Release On Jan 1, 2021

Director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer "Mr. Lele" on January 1, 2021. The duo have previously collaborated on blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

Dharma Productions, the banner behind the "Dulhania" franchise, is producing "Mr. Lele" as well. In the first look poster, Varun poses shirtless and is seen wearing only boxers. Completing his look with a fanny pack and a gun in his hand, looks like the actor is all set to deliver a laughter riot.

Shraddha Kapoor has an 'oops moment', forgets steps during a dance-off with Varun Dhawan

On Sunday, the makers teased the audience by revealing: "Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending... Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania! Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza "lele"! And on Monday, the release date of the film and the first look poster of Varun were shared on Twitter by the actor and production banner. There were reports that the movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, but the makers have not made any formal announcement yet.

Varun Dhawan gives more than selfies, wins hearts by giving roses to fans at the airport

Reactions

Omg unexpected baby 😂😂😂😂 can't wait for this one — Suparnaˢᵈ³ 👑🐍 (@suparna99) January 13, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 — Elisabet Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) January 13, 2020

Ye tumhari pant kisne leli ? 😭 #MrLele — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@TheSambitsamaI) January 13, 2020

It's amazing baby. I am really curious about the story now. Can't wait 🤩💓 — Mishtu ˢᵈ³ (@MishtusVarun) January 13, 2020

Varun will next be seen in "Street Dancer 3D", which is scheduled to be released on January 24. He is also working on Sriram Raghavan's Arun Khetarpal biopic.

Varun Dhawan shares new promo of 'Street Dancer 3D', Nora Fatehi's reaction is unmissable

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.