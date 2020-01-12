Shraddha Kapoor Has An 'oops Moment', Forgets Steps During A Dance-off With Varun Dhawan

Everybody loved the epic dance-off between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the Illegal Weapon 2.0 song from Street Dancer 3D. To recreate the dance battle, Varun and Shraddha decided to groove to their jam off-screen as well.

In a candid video, Dhawan and Nora Fatehi can be seen indulging in some banter while Shraddha, in the backdrop, can be heard saying that she has forgotten her dance steps. On that note, Varun encourages Kapoor as he dished out his best moves. Meanwhile, co-star Fatehi, who is behind the camera, can be seen cheering the duo on.

Shraddha Kapoor forgets dance steps, Nora Fatehi cheers her on

Street Dancer 3D, even before its release, is creating headlines with Varun, Shraddha and Nora's sizzling chemistry and its enthralling dance numbers and storyline. The film hits the ticketing counters on January 24 and fans are waiting for its release. Varun, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that he would want to inspire artists all around India with the film. He also said that the entire cast and crew of the film have put in tremendous efforts to showcase the dance performances on the screen.

The film, slated to release on January 24, is the much-awaited sequel to the film ABCD 2. The makers of the film have released two tracks titled Garmi and Muquabla from the film. Both the songs have been positively received by the viewers and have reportedly become chartbusters. The movie directed by Remo D'sSouza, also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles

The movie is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishna Kumar.

