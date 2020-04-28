Varun Dhawan To Step Into The Shoes Of Thalapathy Vijay In Hindi Remake Of 'Theri'?

Varun Dhawan, last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, is reportedly in talks for the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Theri. While the original had Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, the Hindi remake might see Varun Dhawan stepping into the shoes of Vijay. Reports also suggest that Theri Hindi remake will also be the Bollywood directorial debut of Atlee, who also helmed the original. Talks on the Theri Hindi remake are at a nascent stage as per the reports, and the makers will soon take a call with an official announcement.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, reports revealed that Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri would be remade into Telugu with Ravi Teja in the lead. Following which, there was a media buzz around Theri Hindi remake. With the reports of Varun Dhawan being considered for the titular role, it is sure that the moviegoers will be more than excited for the remake.

Although Varun Dhawan's last movie Street Dancer 3D failed at the box office, his upcoming movie with Sriram Raghavan has generated a huge buzz. Reports suggest Varun Dhawan's movie with Sriram Raghavan is based on the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The upcomer that was reported to go on floors in April has been pushed due to lockdown.

Besides the upcomer, Varun Dhawan also has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead is reported to be the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. The Varun Dhawan starrer is slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020.

