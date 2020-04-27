Varun Dhawan Praises 'Paatal Lok', Says He Is Proud Of Anushka Sharma

Street Dancer 3 actor Varun Dhawan is all hearts for Anushka Sharma in his Instagram story. Sharma had posted about Paatal Lok, her upcoming project, on her social media handle, as she is one of the producers of this series. Read on to know more about what Dhawan has to say:

Varun Dhawan is all praises for Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo of her upcoming TV series titled Paatal Lok. The teaser of Paatal Lok was recently shared online. Sharma captioned the photo saying, In #PaatalLok, weapons talk. #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15. @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi” It has garnered over two lakhs 33 thousand likes within a day. Here is the post by Sharma.

Varun Dhawan posted a photo of the same poster in his IG story section. He captioned it saying, “This looks super cool @anushkasharma proud of yaaa producer saheb." This suggests that the show is produced by Sharma. It is produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz Private Limited. Here is the story by Dhawan.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is set for the release of Coolie No.1. It is directed by David Dhawan and will also feature Sara Ali Khan. It is a remake of the original Coolie No.1 which featured Govinda in the lead. Fans of the Badlapur actor are eagerly waiting for the release of the film in the theatre. It is currently in the post-production phase.

