Sara Ali Khan, others join Varun Dhawan on video call; birthday boy has special companion

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, all celebratory events are no longer celebrated in the same way. It is hard for friends and well-wishers to come together, host parties or even make arrangements for small get-togethers. However, people have been coming together virtually, via video calls.

Varun Dhawan too had a get-together with his friends from the film industry as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday. The actor was joined in by childhood friend Arjun Kapoor, Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan, Dulhania franchise director Shashank Khaitan, mentor Karan Johar, Dilwale co-star Varun Sharma, Badlapur producer Dinesh Vijan, Jackky Bhagnani, Punit Malhotra, Dinesh Vijan, Aparshakti Khurrana and Juno Chopra for his special day.

The group came together via an app, and Shashank Khaitan shared the photo on Instagram stories, terming it ‘birthday video call’ and that 'love will find a way.'

The interesting bit was that Varun Dhawan was accompanied by his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couple had been in the news over their marriage reports before the lockdown. However, the Student of the Year star has always denied it.

Varun also is protective of his love life and hardly shares pictures with Natasha or pose when they make joint public appearances. So fans are content with their rare glimpses like this when they come together and are sure to get excited with this.

Varun Dhawan had celebrated his birthday with his family by cutting a cake.

Meanwhile, the actor made contributions to the PM CARES and Maharashtra relief funds amid the COVID-19 fight. He also helped out the daily wage workers of the industry.

