Comedian Bharti Singh Makes Varun Dhawan Blush, Says Her Niece Is Jealous Of Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday recently which was an intimate affair with family amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. However, Varun Dhawan did not fail to make this day special for his fans as he interacted with them through a live video chat. Varun Dhawan also connected with comedian Bharti Singh on his live chat as they both are reportedly collaborating for a quarantined theme show.

However, this interaction had Bharti Singh make an interesting revelation which left Varun Dhawan blushing. Bharti Singh told Varun Dhawan during the chat that her niece is a huge fan of his and also wishes to marry him. Bharti Singh further added that her niece who is just 16 or 17 years old has also held several fasts for Varun Dhawan during karwa chauth.

Bharti Singh revealed to Varun Dhawan that her niece is jealous of Natasha Dalal

This made Varun Dhawan blush during the live chat. However, the highlight of the conversation was when Bharti Singh revealed to Varun that her niece also gets jealous when she sees a picture of the Badlapur actor with his ladylove Natasha Dalal. Varun reportedly went speechless on listening Bharti Singh's revelation revolving around his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

But, the actor also had a sweet gesture wherein she promised Bharti Singh that he would make sure to meet her niece once the ongoing lockdown ends. Check out a glimpse of Bharti Singh and Varun's conversation.

A source close to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal rubbished the rumours of their June wedding being called off

Talking about Varun and Natasha Dalal, the rumour mills were abuzz with the news that the couple were set to tie the knot in June and that it was called off. However, according to a report by a leading entertainment news portal, a source close to Varun Dhawan ridiculed even the possibility of a marriage between Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal this year.

The report also suggested that the wedding of Varun and Natasha was never planned to happen in June 2020, in the first place.

