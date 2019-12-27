Varun Dhawan: India Will Take Over Global Dance Scene In Next 10 Years

Actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor is getting too many compliments from the audience. The actor has also claimed that over the next ten years, India will take over the global dance scene. At the launch of the song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan addressed the media and mentioned that the kind of talented dancers India has, India surely has some of the best talents in the world.

Here is what Varun Dhawan said

"In the next 10 years, India is going to take over the dance scene," Varun Dhawan said. He also spoke about how the dancers earlier had to struggle a lot because dance was never considered as a profession. He also added he has spent a lot of time with the dancers and Remo D'Souza is one of them as he started as a background dancer. Varun also added that for some people, it gets really tough when parents of the dancers or even the society do not approve of their career choice and also do not see a dance like a proper career. Parents feel that kids are damaging their family's reputation by dancing because it does not work. Varun said that he strongly feels that dance is work.

Varun believes that dancers travel in trains in the morning and then reach their dancing venues. Sometimes they also practice on the road which is why Varun feels that this film is dedicated to all the dancers because if you can feel the music then anybody can dance.

Street Dancer 3D will be clashing with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Both the movies are all set to release on January 24 next year. Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabudheva, Nora Fatehi in the pivotal roles. Apart from them, the movie will also be starring Murli Sharma, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Aparshakti Khurana.

