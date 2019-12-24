'Star Wars', 'Babylon 5' And Other Space-operas To Binge Watch This Weekend

Star Wars is an American epic fictional space franchise created by George Lucas which began with the eponymous 1977 film and soon became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. The franchise has been expanded into various films and other media including television series, video games and even novels. Star Wars is the story of triumph over evil, of a hero's tragic fall and eventual redemption which has become a part of the Star Wars culture. For all the space opera fans here are all the other space operas to binge-watch on.

Babylon 5

The series was specifically designed as a five-year series. Babylon 5 received many praises for both its complexity and its amazing CGI. The movie was set on a space station which is central to creating and maintaining peace in the galaxy in the year 2258. The pre-established length of the series meant that nothing was wasted and there were no awkward filler episodes. However, the massive popularity of the show gave rise to multiple TV and TV-Movie spins offs including multiple book series.

Lost In Space

The original series and also the '90s movie reboot is a twist on the classic space-pioneer story. Instead of the intentionally setting out to explore the furthest reaches of the galaxy, the family Robinson was knocked and were hopelessly lost with only each other as the company. The family-friendly show turned into the sci-fi story and remained sweet and funny to watch for its fans.

Farscape

This was one of the few space operas which were not set in the distant future. It instead made use of the helpful wormhole to fling the main character John Crichton into a different corner of the galaxy. The show is also very unusual and the humans were not the dominant species in the series. The series unexpectedly ended on a cliffhanger but was still loved by the fans across the globe.

