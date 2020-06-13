Varun Dhawan Jams On ‘Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi’ While Gyming; Taapsee Pannu Reacts

Varun Dhawan's gym playlist is quirky and hilarious, and the actor proved it by sharing a video with his trainer on Saturday. Grooving on his 'favourite song', 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi', Varun Dhawan was seen dancing shirtless on the Altaf Raja song.

'I ain't classy,' Varun Dhawan wrote as he matched steps with trainer Prashant Sawant. Taapsee Pannu was among the first one to drop a comment and wrote, "Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist. (with rolling eye emoji). Kim Sharma meanwhile wrote, "Shutttt uppp!!! It’s my fav song! Altaf for life." His trainer Prashant also wrote, “Kya Kya hota hain gym me" while Dino Moreo wrote, "Toooo harddddd. Prashant, VD and Altaf 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼" [sic]

Music always plays an important role as it helps in the rhythm of the one working out. While the majority of people work-out on fact-paced music to create the momentum for workouts, Varun Dhawan has always shared his interesting choice of music for the same. The actor performed his exercises while listening to a romantic song a few days back. The Student of the Year star himself was surprised when he realized that he was listening to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On from Titanic’s OST.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in his father, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The duo has previously worked together on the hit film, Judwaa 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the Dhawan members have in store for them this time. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

