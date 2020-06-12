Varun Dhawan Thanks Mom For 'making Him Take First Acting Workshop' In Birthday Post

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is known to share a close bond with his family, especially his mother, Karuna Dhawan. On the occasion of her birthday today, he took to his social media to share his heartfelt wishes for her. Read on:

Varun Dhawan wishes mother on her birthday

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media to wish his mother, Karuna Dhawan on her birthday. He shared a picture of himself sitting on the lap of his mother. Varun Dhawan’s brother, Rohit Dhawan can also be seen posing along with the duo in the picture.

Varun Dhawan further took to the caption to pen a heartfelt note for his mother. He further wrote, “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture, being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one”.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post here:

In addition to this, Varun Dhawan gave his fans a sneak peek into the midnight celebrations too. In the video that the actor shared, his parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan can be seen sitting together and cutting the cake. Varun Dhawan even tells his mother to blow the candles as she forgets to do so. In another picture, Varun Dhawan posed for an adorable selfie with his mother.

(Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is currently quarantining with his family at their Mumbai house. The actor recently even donated towards the betterment of the daily wage workers in the film industry. The president of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association, Ashok Pandit took to his social media to thank the actor for the same. In the message, he also added that Varun Dhawan has donated to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in his father, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The duo has previously worked together on the hit film, Judwaa 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the Dhawan members have in store for them this time. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

