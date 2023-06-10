Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Groove To Pushpa Song Oo Antava On Serbia Shoot

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of the Indian version of the series Citadel, were spotted having a fun time at a club in Serbia during a break from their shoot. A video surfaced online, capturing the duo enjoying themselves on the dance floor. What caught the attention of netizens was the background music playing during their dance session – Samantha's song 'Oo Antava' from the movie Pushpa.

In the video, Samantha looked stunning in black pants and a top, while Varun opted for a casual attire. As soon as the Pushpa song started playing, all eyes turned to Samantha, expecting her to showcase her signature moves from the song. The lively scene delighted fans and added an extra touch of excitement to their Serbia shoot.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet Indian President

(The cast and crew of Citadel along with the President on India. | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

The Citadel actors and directors are currently wrapping up the shoot of the last schedule of the series in Serbia. While in the country, the cast and the crew met with the President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu. Along with the actors, the directors Raj and DK also posed with the President.

Varun Dhawan enters Serbia in style

(Varun Dhawan uploaded a selfie before flying to Serbia. I Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Enroute Serbia, the actor took to his social media to share a selfie from the airport. He announced on Instagram that he is travelling to Serbia for the ‘last sched spyverse’. He posted the picture on June 3 noting that the web series is near completion.

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth take on Priyanka Chopra headliner

(Priyanka Chopra from a still in Citadel | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star in the Indian version of the Citadel. The original version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. Ever since its inception, makers of the show Russo Brothers had announced that local adaptations of it will also be released.