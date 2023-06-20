Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Bawaal Poster Teases Romance In The Backdrop Of War

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal poster was released on June 19. The film will stream digitally from July 2023. The poster revealed the first looks of the cast and also gave a hint .

3 things you need to know

Bawaal was originally scheduled to release in October, but will now release in July.

The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The film has ditched the big screens and will release directly on OTT.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal poster gives hint of the film's story

The Bawaal movie poster was released on June 19. The lead actors took to their social media to share the poster revealing their first looks. Against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, the poster showed Janhvi and Varun looking at each other with love.

(The poster of Varun Dhawan starter Bawaal. I Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

The poster of the film read, “Every love story has its own story”. It also showed glimpses of soldiers from the battleground. Though the makers have not revealed the plot of the movie yet, reports suggest that a part of film will be based on World War II.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer preponed

Bawaal was initially scheduled to release in October. However, owing to a digital release, it has been preponed. The film is ditching the big release and taking the direct-to-OTT route.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pose together. | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

In Bawaal Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time. The film marks the second collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and director Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award movie Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. The makers revealed that the audience should expect a "captivating storyline with dramatic visuals" in Bawaal.

The producer shared his opinion on why the movie is being released digitally instead of theatres. He mentioned that the filmmakers wanted the movie to reach a larger audience and "break down barriers of geography". Appreciating the lead actors, Nadiadwala mentioned that both Varun and Janhvi have given their 'best performances' in this film.