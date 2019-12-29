Varun Dhawan Joins Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor At Gstaad

While Kareena Kapoor along with sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are on their annual Gstaad (Switzerland) vacation, the sisters bumped into 'Coolie No. 1' star Varun Dhawan. Karisma shared the picture on her Instagram handle saying, 'Look who we bumped into'.

Saifeena's love affair with Gstaad is no secret. Every year the couple visits the place and stays at the Royal Gstaad Palace for two weeks. And this year, Varun Dhawan along with Natasha Dalal also chose Gstaad to celebrate their New Year's.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film, Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. Although it was a high-budget film, it failed to create a buzz at the ticketing counters and thus tanked at the box office.

It gained mixed reactions from critics and viewers, and it was also the first film of Varun Dhawan that did not rake high in numbers. Apart from the release of Street Dancer 3, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is currently being filmed across various locations in India. Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the role of Aamir Khan's character's love interest in the Bollywood remake of the 1994 American comedy film Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni will be jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Christmas 2020.

