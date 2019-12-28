Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, And Karisma Have A Ball In Switzerland, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan ended her year 2019 with a bang as she recently featured in the movie Good Newwz. The actor is all set to have a great New Year bash as she is seen vacationing in Switzerland. The actor is accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor recently shared some adorable pictures from their vacation. Apart from pictures, another interesting part was Karisma’s caption in her post. Have a look.

Kapoor sisters' vacation in Switzerland

Karisma Kapoor shared a few pictures from their family vacation. In the pictures, Karishma along with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur is seen enjoying in the snow. All four are geared up with heavy winter wear like jackets and woollen caps.

In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing with Karisma and Taimur while in the second picture, Kareena is sharing a cute moment with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena kept her fashion game on-point with a floral woollen jacket and white woollen cap. The actor completed her look with silver sunglasses, black sneakers, and nude lips. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor kept it casual by pairing a basic plain t-shirt with a black woollen jacket and pants. She completed the look with black sneakers, sunglasses, and red lips. Taimur stood out with his outfit as he donned a sporty ski player kind of look. The little one wore a red jacket with blue gloves and a neon helmet. Saif Ali Khan’s look was simple as he pulled off an all-black outfit with an army green woollen cap.

Karisma posted the pictures with a quirky caption as she wrote 'it’s all #goodnews' and mentioned hashtags like family time and family fun. The actor promoted her sister's movie Good Newwz, which recently hit the screens.

