Varun Dhawan To Collaborate With 'Kesari' Director Anurag Singh For His Next?

Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Coolie No. 1 and while he is at it, the actor is also looking out for new projects. It was recently reported that Varun Dhawan is in talks with Kesari director Anurag Singh for his next venture. It also seems like Varun Dhawan and the director have come to a conclusion.

As per reports, Varun Dhawan will be joining hands with Kesari director Anurag Singh for his next. The film is reportedly said to be an action-packed thriller film. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be decided. No official reports have confirmed the same.

Apart from his next film with Anurag Singh, it is also reported that Varun Dhawan will also be seen in an upcoming biopic on Arun Kheterpal who is an army man. The film is reportedly directed by Sriram Raghavan. The actor, however, is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan has a few movies in his kitty that fans are looking forward to. One of them is Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is an official remake of the same name and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The remake of Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan, who also directed the original film. Recently, the cast wrapped up shooting of the film and the lead actors shared some BTS pics from the sets of the movie. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

Apart from that, Varun Dhawan will also star in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.

