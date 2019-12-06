Panipat, Manikarnika, Kesari: Bollywood Big Budget Historical Movies Of 2019

Big budget historical movies have always been a trend in Bollywood and one can easily expect a release every year. Year 2019 saw three such high budgeted movies where lives of historical legends came alive on the silver screens. Here is a comparison of the three historical movies of 2019 with the latest being Panipat. Take a look at the list yourself and choose which one was your favourite historical drama of this year.

Historical Bollywood movies

Panipat

Panipat is a Hindi language period drama showcasing the epic battle of Panipat which occurred in the 80s. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar who has already proved his directing skills in this niche earlier in movies like Jodha Akbar, Lagaan, and Mohenjo Daro. The movie is produced by Sunita Gowarikar and the plot of the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the then king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Sharad Kelkar, Padmini Kolhapure in lead roles. The movie hit the theatres on December 6. The movie was in the news lately due to the allegations by Marathi bestselling novelist Vishwas Patil who stated that the movie was adapted from his book of the same name.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut starring as the queen of Jhansi in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi saw a critical as well as commercial success in the box office. Due to the massive success of the movie, it will be released in Japan on January 3, 2020. The historical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi showcases the strength, sacrifices and courage of Rani Laxmibai. Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, and Ankita Lokhande also played pivotal roles in the film that was released on January 25, 2019.

Kesari

Kesari was a war-based action film depicting the battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian Empire and the Afghan tribesmen. The Sikh soldiers were a part of the British Indian Army and fought against the Afghani invaders. The fight between the army of 21 Sikh soldiers and thousands of Afghani invaders is considered to be one of the greatest battles in Indian history. Every year, September 12 is celebrated as Sikh Military Commemoration Day in the memory of the Battle of Saragarhi. In the movie, Akshay Kumar played the role of the military commander Havildar Ishar Singh who led the army of 21 Sikh soldiers. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari released during Holi this year on March 21.

