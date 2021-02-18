Varun Dhawan jets off to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for Amar Kaushik’s next 'Bhediya'?

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is occupied these days with his professional commitments, has started work for his next film Bhediya. The Street Dancer 3D actor has jetted off to Arunachal Pradesh to commence shooting for Amar Kaushik’s directorial film. The film marks Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s reunion after the two were featured together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale in 2015. A source close to the film told Indian Express that since the two actors have previously shared screen space, they are well-versed with the ways to approach the script.

Varun Dhawan to commence shooting for Bhdeiya?

Varun who was enthralled after watching Stree was excited to work with the director in the same genre. According to various media reports, Varun’s character in the film is likely to be close to a monster. The source further revealed that the film will involve VFX and prosthetics works, which is time-consuming and necessary for any horror film. Bhediya will be the first film where Varun is going to dwell in a horror genre.

Along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya will also star Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. The film is expected to hit the theatres later this year. Owing to the heavy shooting schedule for Bhediya, Varun has refrained from signing or shooting for any commercials. With multiple brands to his kitty, the actor has instructed his team that he won’t shoot for any commercials or promotional videos in the coming months, as he gets into a new character and wants to focus on the workshops and film shoot.

After Amar Kaushik’s Stree, the makers of the film have bankrolled Roohi in the same genre, starring Rakummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The production house will also back Mujha, a prequel to Stree after wrapping Bhediya. Upcoming horror film Roohi’s trailer has been receiving much love and attention on social media. The horror film revolving around a ghost bride Janhvi Kapoor and two witch hunters Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are sure to leave the viewers in splits with the epic plotline and punches.

