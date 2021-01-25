Varun Dhawan Shares Mehendi Ceremony Pics, Embraces Manish Malhotra Outfit For Wedding

After sharing Haldi ceremony pictures earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share beautiful and dreamy Mehendi ceremony pictures with Natasha Dalal. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Moreover, designer Manish Malhtora shared a stunning video of Varun Dhawan embracing timeless royalty in label's bespoke ivory sherwani. The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, make-up and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete his look.

See all the Pictures —

Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets.

Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort. Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

