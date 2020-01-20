Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal To Tie The Knot In Goa? Father David Dhawan Responds

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are known to be Internet favorites. Although the duo are childhood sweethearts and have been seeing each other for a really long time, they have managed to keep numerous aspects of their personal lives a secret.

David Dhawan quashes reports

With speculation of the love-birds' Goa wedding mounting, filmmaker and Varun's father, David Dhawan quashed the rumours saying, "Don't believe what you read.". Laughing it off, the filmmaker added that every week he has reported a new location for his son's marriage and that the media knows more than him.

According to a leading news portal, it has been revealed that Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer affair, spanning over a week, with the events including Mehendi, Sangeet, and Reception taking place. The grand affair is expected to take place at a luxury hotel in Goa. It was also reported that a few Bollywood celebrities have been informed to keep save the dates between the second and third week of May for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been school friends, who started dating each other when they were in their mid-20s. The two then realized that there were more than just good friends eventually. Varun has always maintained that Natasha is his rock, anchor and the stabilizing factor in his life. Last year, there were rumours that the two had secretly gotten engaged in a private ceremony and they had exchanged rings the year before with only family members being present.

