Varun Dhawan Reveals He Has Professional Relationship With 'strict' Father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. He has been appearing on various platforms promoting his upcoming film. Recently he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the team of his movie. Read on to know the details Varun Dhawan revealed about his upcoming films in Bollywood.

Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Takes Another Dig At Archana Puran Singh

Varun Dhawan has is currently promoting Street Dancer 3D and is working on two other movies, Coolie No. 1 and Mr. Lele. Coolie No. 1 happens to be his third collaboration with father, David Dhawan.

Coolie No. 1 stars Sara Ali Khan along with Varun Dhawan. It is a remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor movie with the same title in 1995.

Read | Kapil Sharma Erupts Into Laughter At Salman's Impromptu Reply At The Kapil Sharma Show

Father David feels Varun is no exception

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have worked together on two movies in the past, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. Their contemporary project, Coolie No. 1 is set to release in the year 2020.

When the actor was asked about Coolie No. 1 and what was it like working with his father, he revealed some interesting details. He said on The Kapil Sharma Show that his father is very strict with him on the film sets. He further revealed that David Dhawan as a director is very particular about how Varun or an actor is performing in front of the camera.

The Street Dancer 3D actor also revealed another detail about filming for Coolie No. 1 with his father. He said that when it comes to working, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan have a very professional relationship.

Despite being his son, Varun was not given the full script of the movie until he said yes to the movie. Explaining further, he revealed that when he asked his father for the script, David Dhawan simply said that when he never gave popular actors like Salman, Govinda, or Anil Kapoor the script before they said yes to the movie, then Varun is no exception.

Varun further revealed that he always tries to prove his father wrong by becoming a better version of himself in every situation.

Read | The Kapil Sharma Show Keeps Kiku Sharda At Bay Post Body-shaming Row With Neha Kakkar

Read | Akshay Kumar Mocks Krushna Abhishek With A Govinda Twist On The Kapil Sharma Show

Picture Courtesy : Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.