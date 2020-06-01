Varun Dhawan 'rehabs' After Binging On Niece Niara's Birthday Cake Amid Lockdown; Watch

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, actor Varun Dhawan has been sharing his quarantine shenanigans on social media. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a video of his ‘rehab’ after binging on niece Niara’s birthday cake. As seen in the video shared, Varun Dhawan can be seen working out hard to burn the calories he gained on niece’s birthday. Take a look at the video shared:

As seen in the video shared, Varun can be seen flexing his arms and as part of his caption, he wrote: "Rehab". The actor recently revealed on social media that he misses being on sets. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS snippet, which features the actor giving a shot in front of the camera. In the picture shared, Varun Dhawan can be seen donning a sleeveless white tee with trousers. The actor has also wrapped a sweater around his waist. With the picture shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Miss being on set”.

Varun on his professional front

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

(Image credits: Varun Dhawan)

