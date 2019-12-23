Was Prabhu Dheva's 'Muqabala' Not Going To Cast Varun Dhawan Initially?

Muqabala Muqabla, one of the hit dance number of the year 2019 was released just a few days ago by the makers of the movie Street Dancer 3D. The song features Prabu Dheva, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. However, now it has been reported that Varun Dhawan was not going to be the original choice of the makers for the song.

As per reports, Muqabala Muqabala song from the Street Dancer 3D was only going star Shradhha Kapoor and Prabhu Dheva. Varun Dhawan personally requested the makers of the movie that he wants to be a part of Muqabla to make the most of the opportunity. In an interview with a reputed daily, the director of Street Dancer 3D, Remo D’Souza revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was only meant to be the part of the song. However, Varun Dhawan was very keen to feature in it.

Remo D’Souza further added that Varun Dhawan did not want to miss the opportunity to dance with Prabhu Dheva on the iconic number. Hence, for the promotional edit of the song, the makers of the Street Dancer 3D added one sequence that has Varun Dhawan dancing with Prabhu Dheva. Remo D’Souza also said that they were going to shoot the song in Dubai. However, when they took the first shot, Remo D’Souza did not feel good about it.

Remo D’Souza knew the creators had to make it bigger than they were planning to at that point. Hence, it ended up cancelling the entire shoot. He said he returned to Mumbai and planned something better before shooting it again. Now the song looks grand, according to Remo D’Souza.

About the movie Street Dancer 3D:

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. The plot of the film is based on the lives of street dancers. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

Watch the Street Dancer 3D trailer here:

