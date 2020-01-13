Varun Dhawan To Reunite With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Director For The Third Time

It has been confirmed that Varun Dhawan will be reuniting with his Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan for the third time. The actor who is currently busy promoting his film Street Dancer 3D revealed during the song launch of the film that he will be reuniting with the director.

The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oWLgsjthrA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 12, 2020

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Replaces Kiara Advani In Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele For THIS Reason?

It has been reported that the movie is titled Mr. Lele. Kiara Advani was reportedly in talks for the lead role in the movie, however, she had some issues with the dates. It has now been reported that Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor will step into her shoes. Janhvi will be seen playing the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan. The official Twitter handle of Dharma productions has tweeted about the movie. The Twitter handle gave a hint as to what the name of the movie might be. Check out the post here.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Walks Out Of Varun Dhawan Starrer Mr Lele; Here's Why

See post

Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending...

Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania!😉



Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza "lele"! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan To Reunite With 'Dulhania' Director Shashank Khaitan

Karan Johar also posted the first look of the movie. In the post revealed by the Bollywood producer, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing a pair of underpants. He flaunts his abs in the topless picture and is seen wearing an orange coloured fanny pack. While he holds a gun in his hands he is seen standing in a surrendering position. It has also been revealed in the tweet, that the movie is expected to release on January 01, 2021. Check out the first look here.

First look of Mr Lele

Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @Varun_dvn along with @ShashankKhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/04pTz4d7kK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 13, 2020

A source told a leading news tabloid that the movie is comic-thriller and that the makers are thrilled to have Janhvi Kapoor on board. Janhvi and Varun Dhawan haven't shared the screen space before. The source also revealed that Janhvi instantly agreed to do the film after a narration was held for her last week. The dialogue draft of the film is in works and the movie is in its pre-production stage. The movie is expected to go on the floors in the first week of March.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Spotted At Shashank Khaitan's Office; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.