Varun Dhawan Reveals THESE Three Things During His #Varunsays Session On Twitter

Varun Dhawan is a popular Indian actor. He is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan is a new-age actor and is very active on social media. Recently, he had an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter account.

Social media has become a great and easy way for celebrities to get in touch with their fans directly. With new trends and hashtags popping up every now and then, social media has proved to become a great way to market or advertise films as well.

AMA stands for ask me anything. A user is allowed to ask any question to a more famous personality. Each social media account has different variants of it.

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle and told his users that he wishes to interact with his users and started the hashtag #Varunsays. Owing to his popularity, tons of tweets started coming in. He revealed these few things during his interaction with Twitteratis.

Recreating Muqabala

A fan asked during the #varunsays session how much time it took Varun Dhawan to recreate the famous Muqabala hook step. The famous song and hook step were done by the legendary Prabhu Deva in 1994 in the film Humse Hai Muqabala. The actor replied to the #Varunsays question by saying that it took him some time to do the famous step but the time and efforts were worth it.

Hahah it took me some time but was worth it #varunsays https://t.co/bpbOeui4cy — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

Similarities between Varun and Sahej

A fan asked Varun Dhawan what, according to him, were the similarities between him and his character in the movie. Varun Dhawan, who has included his character’s name (Sahej) on his Twitter handle and made it Varun Sahej Dhawan, answered this question too. He said that there are quite a few similarities between him and the character.

Interviews of Varun and Shraddha

A fan asked Varun a question related to the promotions of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The fan asked when would there be interviews of Varun and Shraddha. To this, Varun Dhawan said that they are most likely to take place very soon.

Hmm sooon in this week #varunsays https://t.co/dUKbRxiUvo — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

Iamge Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

