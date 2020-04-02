Varun Dhawan Posts A Heartfelt Wish On Remo D’Souza’s Birthday; Pic Inside

Varun Dhawan shares a close relationship with director Remo D’Souza. The duo has been a part two successful dance flicks that have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. So, when it was the latter’s birthday, Varun Dhawan shared a post to wish him.

Varun Dhawan wishes Remo D’Souza on his birthday

Varun Dhawan recently took to social media to share a heartfelt wish for director Remo D’Souza. The actor shared a collage filled with the memories that they shared while working together. He even captioned the picture as: “Happy bday @remodsouza. The next steps gonna be best”.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here:

(Image credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza have previously worked together on ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Both films were dance flicks and got an immensely positive response from the audience. Varun and Remo have shared a great friendship since then.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D marked the second time that Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D’Souza came together for the movie. The film reportedly did very well at the box office and collected more than ₹100 crores. The soundtrack from Street Dancer 3D were all chartbusters.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1. The film is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit film by the same name. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

