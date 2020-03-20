Varun Dhawan Talks About His Equation With Remo D'souza; Calls It A 'special Bond'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during an interaction with a leading news portal opened up about his equation with the Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza

READ | Varun Dhawan Has A Funny Take On Remo D'Souza Marrying Wife Again

Elaborating about his bond with Remo, Vaun Dhawan said that when it comes to being collaborative, Remo he shares a very special bond with him. Adding more about their equation, Varun Dhawan said that Remo doesn’t express enough generally. While mentioning about behind the shoot, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor said that he has to repeatedly ask Remo about what is on his mind and he tries to deliver that.

READ | Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Being Part Of Remo D'Souza Directorial 'Streer Dancer 3D'

The 32-year-old actor said that he never goes beyond what his director wants because he supports them. He further pointed out the fact that he himself is the son of a director. Adding more to the conversation, Varun made a special mention of his last release Street Dancer 3D.

READ | Varun Dhawan Reveals The 'biggest Reason' To Do Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer' And It Is Adorable

Talking about the making of Street Dancer 3D, the Badlapur actor said that it was a special film for the makers because Bhushan Kumar had pulled all stops for it and Remo was out to prove his grip on his craft. Ending the conversation, he revealed that during the shoot of Street Dancer 3D, Remo discussed another project with him. The October actor said that he liked the script and is looking forward to seeing what happens next.

READ | Varun Dhawan Turned Down Remo Dsouza's 'Dancing Dad' After Street Dancer 3D's Performance?

What's next in his kitty?

On the work front, the Student Of The Year actor recently wrapped the dubbing session for his upcoming film Coolie No 1. He will share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Interestingly, the film is helmed by his father and director David Dhawan. He has also announced his third collaboration with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, titled Mr Lele.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.