Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Being Part Of Remo D'Souza Directorial 'Streer Dancer 3D'

The trailer of one of the must-awaited dance films Street Dancer 3D helmed by Remo D'Souza was released recently and was quick to trend on YouTube within a few hours of being launched. The lead actors of the film are Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fathehi, and Pradhudeva. Varun recently revealed the reason behind being part of the film.

Also Read | Prabhu Dheva Breaks The Dance Floor Once Again In Muqabla From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Varun Dhawan opens up on joining the cast of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan was recently interviewed by one of the leading dailies wherein he spoke about the reason behind doing Street Dancer 3D. Varun revealed that the sole reason for doing the film was because of what it is talking about. He further stated that there is a line in the trailer wherein the cast discusses illegal immigration, which is a global issue today. The Badlapur actor also added saying that it is a small part of the film and does not wish to reveal anything but assures that the issues have been addressed beautifully and peacefully.

Meanwhile, Varun also spoke about being a part of ABCD 2, he said that he had decided that if he did a dance film again it has to be with Remo D’Souza. The actor ended the statement saying that with this film they have taken the genre of dance films ahead with a message and that the film has the potential to connect with people because it is not just a dance film but has a story and a few other elements as well.

Also Read | Not Shraddha Kapoor, But THIS Actor Was The First Choice For Remo D' Souza's Street Dancer

The film along with Varun, Shraddha, Nora, and Prabhudheva also stars an ensemble cast. It is set to hit the silver screens next year on January 24, 2020. Check out the trailer of Street Dancer 3D below:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Says THIS Co-star From Street Dancer 3D Is His Support System

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.