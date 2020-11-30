Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Pics From 'Coolie No 1'; Says 'conviction Was The Main Brief'

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the sets of Coolie No 1. In all the candid pictures, he can be seen speaking to his father, understanding the movie scenes from him. In the first picture, David Dhawan and Varun are seen discussing a scene. In another picture, the actor is spotted standing near his father as they give a side-eye look to each other.

Sharing the pictures, Varun Dhawan wrote that ‘conviction was the main brief’ given by the director while doing every scene in Coolie No. 1. He added that for some reason, whenever he listened to a scene, he took off to an imaginary land in his head. Varun Dhawan ended his note by saying he woke up with a big smile because of the amount of love he received the previous day. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's photos:

Coolie No 1 BTS pictures

Fans in a huge number complimented Varun Dhawan for the pictures. One of the users wrote, "One thing I know bro your father is very proud of you.. you did an amazing job that matching with his expectation.. love you, bro". Several users also posted emoticons to show their love on Varun Dhawan's photos.

The movie marks David Dhawan’s 45th film and is special for the father-son duo. The makers have recreated the popular songs- Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana, from the original Coolie No. 1. The makers of the movie wanted to have a theatrical release in the summer of 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sara and Varun keep sharing videos and posts together from their promotional campaign for the upcoming comedy-drama. The duo also created few videos where they were seen chilling together.

Coolie No.1 is a remake of the original Coolie No.1, which released in the year 1995 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Going through Varun’s Insta stories, it is seen that the duo had fun while filming on the Coolie No. 1 sets. Currently, Varun Dhawan has started shooting for his next movie Jug Jugg Jiyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

