Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' looks like old wine in new bottle as makers unveil trailer

Three years after joining hands with Judwaa 2, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan once again come together and again, it is a remake of the veteran director’s hit film, Coolie No 1. The trailer of the comedy is out and looks like old wine in a new bottle. The actor is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan and the venture promises every ingredient associated with a ‘masala’ film: comedy, action, romance, drama and more.

READ: Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' Trailer To Drop On Nov 28, Movie To Release During Christmas

Coolie No 1 trailer out

The Coolie No 1 trailer starts with Paresh Rawal expressing delight about his wish to see his daughter getting married to the 'richest man in India', and she lives up to that expectation by finding the man who ‘owns the Burj Khalifa’. The man turns out to be Varun Dhawan who claims to be Singapore king’s son and manages to woo Sara Ali Khan, and is seen painting the town red with her.

But there is a twist in the tale when Paresh Rawal spots him as a coolie in Mumbai. This leads to chaos after Varun comes up with the ‘twins’ revelation and Paresh Rawal’s other daughter Shikha Talsania also comes into the picture.

READ:Varun Dhawan Channels His Inner Kunwar From 'Coolie No 1' To Wish Biden On His Win

Varun Dhawan looks in form, be it faking his identity of a ‘Richie Rich’ or a coolie mimicking Mithun Chakraborty.

The trailer offered almost everything that fans of hardcore commerical cinema look for, be it numerous grandly picturised and choreographed songs, one being a remake of the classic Husn Hai Suhana. There are numerous action sequences as well, but one will have to wait to see if the VFX is better than what is visible in the trailer.

While there are numerous explicit jokes, the presence of veteran actors known for their comic timing, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi should excite audiences.

Aeeeee coolie coolie coolie 🌶🌶🌶 trailer out now 💥 https://t.co/eqyqOTw5l7 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 28, 2020

Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, among others, one among many of David Dhawan's 'No 1' series.

The remake, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is set to stream on Amazon Prime from December 25.

READ:Rajpal Yadav Says His Coolie No 1 Role Has A Resemblance To Shakti Kapoor's Character

READ:Varun Dhawan Teases Fans With 'Coolie No 1' Release Date, Shares Motion Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.