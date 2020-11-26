Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' Trailer To Drop On Nov 28, Movie To Release During Christmas

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle on November 26 to share the poster of his upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. In the caption, he informed his fans that the trailer of the movie will be out on November 28, 2020, at 12 pm. The movie starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas. Sara and Varun have begun promoting their movie on their social media handles.

Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 trailer out on November 28

The new poster sees Sara Ali Khan posing on top of Varun Dhawan's 5 different characters. All of them are also seen donning goofy expressions for the picture. The posters of the movie have kept its fans curious and they are waiting for further updates on the movie. In just an hour, the post gained more than two lakh likes and many fans dropped comments with red hearts and shared their excitements. A user wrote, “I’m waiting for this” with a crying emoticon. Sushant Poojari too dropped fire and heart-eye face emoticon. Manish Malhotra dropped several red hearts.

Sara Ali Khan too shared the teaser poster on her Insta account. She wrote, “Entertainment ki solid shuruat. Coolie No. 1 se first mulakat! Be the first to watch the live trailer premiere of #CoolieNo1OnPrime, Nov 28, 12 PM on the Facebook and YouTube page of Amazon Prime Video" (sic). Fitness trainer Namrata Poojari commented, "No. 1" with heart-eye face emoticon.

The movie marks David Dhawan’s 45th film and is special for the father-son duo. The makers have recreated the popular songs- Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana, from the original Coolie No. 1. The makers of the movie wanted to have a theatrical release in the summer of 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sara and Varun keep sharing videos and posts together from their promotional campaign for the upcoming comedy-drama. The duo also created few videos where they were seen chilling together. The pair talked about the trailer which will be releasing soon.

Coolie No.1 derives inspiration from the original Coolie No.1 which was released in the year 1995 and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Going through Varun’s Insta stories, it is seen that the duo had fun while filming on the Coolie No. 1 sets. Currently, Varun Dhawan has started shooting for his next movie Jug Jugg Jiyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

