Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless For Night-shift, Says 'ready To Become New Character'

On Thursday night, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a series of his shirtless photos. Varun gave a peek into his night-shift as he began shooting for his upcoming venture. In the photos, Varun particularly flaunted his abs. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "NIGHT-SHIFT. Back to work and grateful to sit on this chair and get ready to become a new character." Varun Dhawan's shirtless pics garnered praises from many.

Varun Sharma wrote, "Bhaiiii Jug Jug Jiyoooo. Kill it! Aur meri taraf se Dal Makhani khana Dhabe wali!"(Have Dal Makhani from the dhaba from my side). Varun replied to Sharma's comment with a heart. Actor Saqib Saleem took a fun dig at Varun and wrote, "Tumhare liye gym bandh nahi tha kya bhai?"(Weren't the gyms closed for you?), after which the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star replied by saying, "bhai jaan look whose talking wali baat hain yeh" (This looks like a look-who's-talking thing). Sahil Vaid, Zoa Morani, and many stars left their comments on Varun Dhawan's photos. Fans were in awe of his physique as they dropped endearing comments.

Varun's 'shirtless night shift'

On November 26, Varun shared the poster of his upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 and announced that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on November 28, at 12 pm. Coolie No. 1, starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas. The lead stars have begun promoting the film on social media.

"COOLIE NO. 1 Gaaon Main Mithayi Bantwado......Shaher Main Dhindore Pitwa do dada sabse kehna Apna Raju Aaraha hain..28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain. #CoolieNo1OnPrime #xmas #holidaycheer," (sic) he wrote. The film marks to be David Dhawan's 45th project in his career. Aayush Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Phogat, and many others congratulated Varun and Sara and wished them luck.

Apart from Coolie No. 1, Varun will be seen in the upcoming outing, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in lead roles. When the entire team jetted off to Chandigarh on November 12, Neetu posted a portrait and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me," she wrote.

