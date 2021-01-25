David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan & Family Leave Alibaug After Varun-Natasha's Intimate Wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal. Now after a two-day intimate wedding, the family of Varun Dhawan leaves the venue from Alibaug to return back to their home. Pictures of David Dhawan and his family leaving the hotel has been making rounds on the internet. Fans have been going all gaga over the posts shared by the paparazzi.

Recently, a shutterbug shared a picture of David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan and a few more leaving the hotel they were staying in Alibaug. In the picture, David and his wife can be seen waving and are all smiles to the camera. David can be seen donning a blue polo t-shirt and grey track pants. He completed the look with a cap, sunglasses and sports shoes. Karuna can be seen sporting a pink coloured top, peach coloured leggings and a peach jacket. She completed her look with a hat, sunglasses and ballerinas.

Rohit Dhawan and his family, on the other hand, can be seen striking a pose and are all smiles to the camera. In the post, he can be seen donning a yellowish t-shirt and grey coloured shorts. His wife donned a blue quirky dress. Their little baby looks truly unmissable. Along with the post, the shutterbug also revealed, “The Dhawan family bid goodbye. Now the reception will be a grand affair which will happen after 2 months. #varunwedsnatasha #varunkishaadi #varundhawan”. Take look at the post below.

On Sunday, in the presence of family and friends in Alibaug, the couple tied the knot. Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of the same. Along with the post, he wrote, “wrote, "Life long love just became official". The post was flooded with many happy and congratulatory messages. Several celebrities, friends, and fans of the actor left many comments revealing how happy they are. Take a look at the post below.

